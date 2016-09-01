Auditions coming up for next production

The Sampson Community Theater presented the musical “Cats” earlier this year and now Dan Holland and his cast will present “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” to our audiences in October after intense rehearsals during the next month. This is another of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s compositions.

This musical enjoyed being produced on Broadway from January 1982 until September 1983 with 747 total performances and brought more fame to Andrew Lloyd Webber who had also composed “Jesus Christ, Superstar” . The show was nominated for several Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. By 2008 more than 20,000 schools and amateur theater groups have successfully put on productions of this musical that has very little dialogue in it but is full of songs and music It is based on the Genesis story of Joseph and his “coat of many colors.” Performance Dodge has happily agreed to sponsor this show and we thank them for their civic pride for doing so.

Upcoming events

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat — Directed by Dan Holland. Sponsored by Performance Dodge. Performances first two weekends of October.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Performances Dec. 2-4 and 9-11.

Thoughts until next week:

We will never hear about the truly perfect crime.

If we had no eyes then we would be unaware of the existence of color. What if we are missing an entire aspect of everything simply because we do not have the organ to detect it.

Thanks to the word “indescribable,” there’s nothing that cannot be described.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the board of directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

