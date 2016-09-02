Annual glow run set for Oct. 1

Ready! Set! Run! The third annual Squealin’ for a Cure 5K Glow Run is back and registration will soon end.

Scheduled for Oct. 1, the event is hosted by the Smithfield Hog Production for Life teams. The route will take runners/walkers through downtown, historic Kenansville and surrounding residential areas. Events begin at 7 p.m., with a survivor’s ceremony and the walk/run will be at 8 p.m.

“This family-friendly event offers a little something for everyone while providing a challenging route for the serious runner,” Neill Westerbeek, grower relations manager and member of the Smithfield team, said.

The purpose of this event is to raise money for the American Cancer Society to help find a cure for cancer. During the last two years of the event, Westerbeek said more than $30,000 has been raised, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help fight cancer. Entry fees for the event are required by Sept. 21 to include a T-shirt. Luminaries that will light up the running path can be purchased in honor or memory of someone.

According to Westerbeek, the run will include black light areas, UV color powder, and a community decoration contest to help provide entertainment along the route. A costume contest, vendors, food, children’s play area, and a DJ will keep participants busy at the start/finish area.

Safety is encouraged during the event. Westerbeek said participants should be prepared for rain or shine, so dress accordingly. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are permitted, as are strollers.

This year, Westerbeek added, the run will feature a 100-foot long glow tunnel for additional inspiration for runners and walkers.

The run also includes a Diaper Dash at 7:30 p.m., which is open to children 3 and under. This is approximately 50 feet of running on grass in the outfield. All participants will receive a prize. A Fun Run will be held for children ages 4-10. This is a one-mile route that is part of the 5K route. The top three runners will receive a trophy.

The 5K categories are 15 and under; 16-25; 36-45; 46-55; and 56 and over. Awards will be given to the top three runners in each category.

For anyone interested in walking or running, registration can be done at www.runtheeast.com. To receive a race packet, which includes a shirt and other items, registration must be done by Sept. 21. Smithfield has donated a chair for those individuals who are unable to walk or run for health reasons, which will be pushed by volunteers who are part of Ainsley’s Angels, who works to build awareness to Americans with disabilities.

Registration packets can be picked up from noon- 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Smithfield Hog Production offices or on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the event in Kenan Park.

Those who wish to participate, but are unable to run, luminaries may be purchased in honor or memory of someone. Contact Suzanne Houston at 910-296-3736 or [email protected]

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

