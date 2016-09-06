Sellers ready for new leadership role at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School

ROSEBORO — Shajuana Sellers enjoys the world of education and for the new school year, she began a new journey as the principal of Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

“You’re constantly learning yourself,” she said about the different roles in the field. “Everyday it’s something new. It’s never the same.”

Prior to RSMS, she led Hargrove Elementary School for three years. Her other stops included an alternative learning program, an assistant principal position at Hobbton Middle School and nine years as a teacher at Clinton High School. Although Sellers is new to her role, she’s no stranger to the building since she served as an assistant principal for a few years.

“It’s definitely different from being in an elementary school,” Sellers said about becoming a principal in a faster-paced environment. “I have noticed that already. At the elementary school, I get lots of hugs on a daily basis. The middle school kids are still nice to me. They just don’t do a lot of hugging.”

Sellers was one of many school administrators who transitioned to other positions. Shelia Peterson was the previous principal of RSMS and is now the director of middle grades for Sampson County Schools. Sellers is now continuing the work at the school in the Lakewood District.

For the new school year, she would like to move the school forward, which includes test score improvements, academics and character development.

“In my opinion, this is the age where the kids make the decision rather or not they’re going to stay in school,” Sellers said.

She stressed that middle school education is a crucial part of the education process, especially when it’s a transition between elementary and high school.

“I think if we can foster that love for learning, it will continue on to high school,” Sellers said. “In elementary, everything is happy, happy, happy and they enjoy being there. Middle school is where they have to start buckling down and doing some work.

“But at the same time, we have to foster that love of that work and that learning, so that they will continue on.”

Another goal is to improve teacher retention at the school while attracting new teachers to the school.

Sellers graduated from East Duplin High School in 1995 where she played volleyball, softball and basketball. She later earned a bachelor’s in math from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, a master’s in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and an educational specialist with superintendent licensure from East Carolina University.

She currently resides in the area and attends church at the Higher Level Worship Center. Sellers has been married to her husband, Deablo for 17 years. Together, they have three sons, Montrez, a sophomore in college; De’Andre, a seventh-grader at RSMS; and Da’Juan, a first-grader at Roseboro Elementary School.

Sellers take helm of RSMS

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

