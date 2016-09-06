Roseboro man charged in armed robbery spree

A Roseboro man is facing numerous felony offenses in connection with four armed robberies and a kidnapping in Clinton and Roseboro during a crime spree Saturday. A second suspect is being sought.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, two juveniles reported an armed robbery in the parking lot of Brantwood Court in Roseboro, According to the victims, Demery Bernard McLymore held them at gunpoint and took their cash. McLymore fled the area on foot, they told authorities.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Quanmaine Williams of Salemburg and five juveniles reported an armed robbery, which also occurred in the area of Brantwood Court in Roseboro. According to the victims, the suspect, identified again as McLymore, robbed them at gunpoint. McLymore took an undisclosed amount of cash, three cell phones and a pair of athletic shoes. McLymore then made one of the victims, at gunpoint, drive him to Dogwood Circle in Clinton.

Upon arriving at Dogwood Circle, the suspect made the victim take the keys out of the vehicle and throw them before leaving the victim with the car, authorities said.

McLymore, 22, whose has listed addresses on Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, and North Street in Fayetteville, is alleged to have committed additional crimes in the Clinton before being captured by Clinton police and Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies on Williams Street in Clinton.

Clinton police officials said officers responded to a robbery at 531 McKoy St. at the Sampson Homes apartment complex on Saturday. James Williams, 51, reported that a male suspect had broken into his apartment armed with a pistol. The suspect, identified as McLymore, took the victim’s watch and fled the apartment.

During that same timeframe, the suspect along with a second suspect, stopped two juvenile males at the Sampson Homes complex, police said. They used a shotgun to rob the juveniles and then both suspects reportedly fled.

Uniform officers began checking the area and spotted a suspect fitting McLymore’s description on Lee Street, a short distance from the crime scene. After a search of the area with assistance from sheriff’s deputies, McLymore was found inside a residence at the 600 block of Williams Street and taken into custody. A shotgun was recovered at the arrest location.

Clinton police charged McLymore with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also facing counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of firearm by felon, resist, delay and obstruct, simple physical assault upon an officer, communicating threats and criminal damage to property in connection with the sheriff’s investigation.

McLymore was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $4 million bond.

Investigators are continuing to search for the second suspect. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call the Clinton Police at 910-592-3105. Citizens may also provide information using the anonymous texting service, CPD TIP411 by texting “tipcpd” and the tip to 847411. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 910-592-4141.

Sheriff’s officials said additional charges are expected as the investigation into the incidents continues.

McLymore http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mclymore-1.jpg McLymore

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.