Area churches hosting fall revivals

On Wednesday, Sept. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. nightly (already in progress), Fall Revival is held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. The guest revivalist is the Rev. Gliston Morrisey, choir and congregation. Different choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Fall Revival is held at Garland First Baptist Church, Garland. The guest revivalists are: The Rev. Harvey Robinson, choir and congregation of Keathern, Chapel Baptist Church, Harrells. Dr. Timothy Peppers, choir and congregation of Union Grove Disciples of Christ, Clinton. Dr. Hugh Miller, choir and congregation of St. Steven AME Zion Church, Garland.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7-9 at 7:30 p.m.nightly, Fall Revival is held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist is the Rev. Onyx Martin of St. Paul Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. Various choirs will render the music.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., Pre-Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Thelma Water will be held at Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Jeffery White, gospel choir and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton and the Rev. Ray Bolton, choir and congregation of Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The continuance of the Pre-Pastoral Anniversary will be Sunday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. The guest will be Apostle Lester Coward, choir and congregation of Deliverance Temple Church, Dudley.

On Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., Friday night service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. The speaker will be Minister Shawna Wilson, and the church praise team will render the music.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant MBC is sponsoring a walkathon for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at the Royal Lane track. All proceeds will go to the MS Foundation. FMI, call 564-6630 or 385-2056.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12 p.m., Holly Grove Disciples of Christ Church will celebrate Senior Citizen Day. The church outing will be at Salem Pizza, Salemburg.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, will celebrate their male chorus anniversary. Several male chorus will attend on the program. Refreshments will be served.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 3 p.m., Phoneix Lodge Anniversary will be held at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville. Pastor Freddie Herring will minister the word. Billy Ray and the Gospel Aires will be the musical guests. Dinner will be served following the service.

On Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m., Regular morning service will be held at Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Kevin D. Parrish Sr. and the male chorus will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. Snowhill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, will celebrate Grandparent’s Day. Pastor S.E.Bryant will minister the word and the male chorus will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. Family and Friend’s Day will be observed at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener. The guest messenger will be the Rev. James Mitchell of Clinton, and Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church choir will render the music. At 3 p.m. Union Grove Freewill will have a “Good Old Gospel Program,” with several choirs, praise dancers and solos. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., Regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin of Calvary Baptist Church, York, Pa. and the youth choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., Saint Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland, will celebrate their 131st Homecoming Anniversary. Pastor Hugh Miller Sr. will minister the word and the inspiration choir will render the music. There will also be an evening service at 3 p.m. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2:30 p.m., Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway, will celebrate their Gospel Choir Anniversary. Various choirs will be on the program. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m., Goshen Disciples Church will celebrate their Youth Choir Anniversary. Various choirs will be on the program. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., Annual Ushers Anniversary will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Dr. Elder Eddie Parker, ushers, choir and congregation of Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m., Annual Deacon’s and Trustees Service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor John Morrison, choir and congregation of Clark’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, Tar Heel.

The Kingdom Builders’ Gospel Music Explosion will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Moses Chapel Church, Faison. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the program will start at 5 p.m. On the program will be: The Spiritual Voices of Warsaw; Designed for Purpose of Goldsboro; The Faison Family of Turkey; Voices on the Rise of Faison; Stephen Dixon & Company of Greenville; The Jackson Family of Goldsboro; and the Honorees, The Kingdom Builders of Goldsboro. Please come out and support this celebration. For more information, please contact: 910-385-0492 or 919-722-9532.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13-16 at 7 p.m. nightly, New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton, will have their 2016 Men and Women of Destiny Conference. Tuesday’s guest will be Pastor Monde Parker, Wednesday’s guest is Evangelist Hattie Lofton, Thursday’s guest is Elder Idella Fullwood and Friday’s guest is Bishop Varnie Fullwood.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Fall Revival will be held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be the Dr. Eddie Parker of Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg. Different choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m., The 14th year Pre-Anniversary Revival will be held at Union Grove Christ of Christ. The guest messenger will be Bishop Damieon Royal of Contending For the Faith Ministries, Wilson. Various guest choirs will sing nightly.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m.-3 p.m., The upper Sampson Home and Foreign Missionary Union Auxiliary to the Western Union Missionary Baptist Association will host the Mission In Action Day, in the park, Roseboro. Fun, Food and Fellowship.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m., Senior Choir of Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their 62nd Anniversary. Various guest choirs will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m, The 14th Year Pastoral Anniversary Services honoring Elder Dr. Timothy, Sr. and Lady Kim Peppers will be at Union Grove Church Church of Christ, DOC. Guest Preacher, Elder Bobby Lamb, St. Mary Holiness, Kenansville. Union Grove Mass Choir to sing. Dinner will be served following the service.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m., A Mother Praise Service will be held at Holly Grove Disciples of Christ Church.The guest will be Onxy Martin, choir and congregation of St. Paul Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

On Monday, Sept. 19-21 at 7:30 p.m nightly, Fall Revival will be held at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Jerry Corbett of First Baptist Mt. Hannah Church, Akien, SC. Various choirs will render the music.

Robinson Chapel Missionary Church will be collecting can goods, toiletries, water and blankets for Louisiana flooding victims. Members are coming together to help those affected by the horrific floods in their time of need. Our collection center will be open every Wednesday as we work with the Red Cross at 2217 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro. FMI call 910-564-2031.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, will celebrate their Senior Choir Anniversary.

On Monday, Sept. 26-30 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church invites the community to our upcoming Repentance Revival. The guest revivalist will be Bishop Terry McZeke, pastor of Monument of Faith Church Ministries, Marion, S.C.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report your church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 910-551-8624 or email me at [email protected]

