Warsaw man jailed on drug charges

A Warsaw man has been charged with felony drug offenses following a traffic stop in Clinton on Monday, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

On Monday, Gonzalo Corral, 27, of 507 E. Chelly St., Warsaw, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule V controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance and driving while impaired.

According to reports, the 2014 Dodge Charger that Corral was driving was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy and Corral was taken into custody. The DWI traffic stop occurred early Monday morning, just before 3 a.m., on Rowan Road at U.S. 701 South. During the stop, 13 Oxycodone pills were discovered, authorities said.

He was also served with outstanding court violations, including orders for arrest for failing to appear in court on charges of speeding and driving while license revoked. Those warrants were issued in February 2016.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $18,500 secured bond.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

By Chris Berendt

