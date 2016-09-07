Reviewing facts and figures

Last week marked the official opening of schools across the state, and a new chapter for the hundreds of 5 and 6-year-olds who entered the front door of L.C. Kerr Elementary School.

In an effort to better prepare parents and students for a successful school year, teachers and administrators at Kerr have plans to host Curriculum Night on Thursday, Sept. 8. Parents are invited to come out and attend informational sessions about what their child will be learning in the upcoming year in kindergarten and first grade. The session will be held in the school’s gymnatorium.

The local elementary will is hosting Curriculum Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. as a way to provide families with an hour of education and collaboration with families and teacher to assist the parents in knowing what students need to know for adequate math and reading skills.

During the event, teachers will introduce the kindergarten and first grade curricular to parents, while offering tools to use when assisting children with homework and tutoring.

“It is vitally important for one guardian of each child to attend this meeting,” Clinton City Schools community liaison Faith Jackson said. “In the meeting, explanations of the curriculum that will be covered this year will be provided and discussed.”

Thursday night’s event will be a great opportunity for parents and family members to experience what a student will learn during math and reading classes throughout the upcoming school year.

According to Jackson, school personnel will address different daily procedures inside the classroom that students need to know as they go through the new school year. For many of Kerr’s students, this is their first year attending the elementary school and they need to be made aware of the policies and procedures of the school.

“We want you to know the expectations and the procedures for students in the 2016-2017 school year at L.C. Kerr Elementary School,” Jackson expressed. “This is an informational meeting that will assist in the effectiveness of our teachers, and support personnel.”

Clinton City Schools’ superintendent encourages parents and guardians to attend this beginning of the year event to learn more about their child’s education.

“Research has shown that the more a family is aware and involved with a students’ learning, the better the students will do in school,” Dr. Stuart Blount shared. “This is the first of many, each of our schools will be hosting curriculum nights to allow parents an opportunity to get a glimpse of what the students are learning on a daily basis. This will also be valuable so that they can better support their student at home to be successful. Families in attendance will be provided with valuable information.”

Parents who attend Thursday night’s session need to arrange childcare before attending this meeting.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to provide childcare during the meeting, the nature of this meeting is informational,” Jackson said.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

