Crimewatch

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 6 — Jamie Don Hall, 38, of 2808 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired and expired tags. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 26.

• Sept. 6 — Raekwon Damar Chestnutt, 20, of 4225 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with domestic trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

Incidents/investigations

• Sept. 6 — HappyOurs reported the larceny of Suzuki tires and rims, valued at $1,000.

• Sept. 6 — Deborah Wade of Dunn reported the theft of two leaf blowers, one being a backpack leaf blower. Items were valued at $700.

• Sept. 6 — Aimee Kelly of Newton Grove reported the theft of an air conditioner, valued at $555.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

