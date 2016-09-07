Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 6 — Jamie Don Hall, 38, of 2808 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired and expired tags. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 26.
• Sept. 6 — Raekwon Damar Chestnutt, 20, of 4225 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with domestic trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 6 — HappyOurs reported the larceny of Suzuki tires and rims, valued at $1,000.
• Sept. 6 — Deborah Wade of Dunn reported the theft of two leaf blowers, one being a backpack leaf blower. Items were valued at $700.
• Sept. 6 — Aimee Kelly of Newton Grove reported the theft of an air conditioner, valued at $555.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.