Clinton teen arrested on felony drug charge

A Clinton teenager has been arrested on a felony drug charge after police responding to a suspicious persons call at Dogwood Circle discovered he had an outstanding warrant and drugs on him, according to reports from Clinton Police officials.

Uniform officers responded at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday to Dogwood Circle, where they stopped four subjects at the Dogwood Apartment complex. During that time, Timothy Joyner, 19, whose listed address was on Tyndall Court, Clinton, was found to have an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.

Joyner, who has an alternate address on Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana after officers discovered 17.4 grams of the drug and two unknown pills in Joyner’s possession. According to Sampson County Detention Center records, he also reportedly received a charge of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance in addition to the felony drug offense and failure to appear charge.

He was placed in the Detention Center under $31,500 secured bond.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

