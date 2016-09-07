R’boro man facing more charges in string of robberies

A Roseboro man already facing a laundry list of felony robbery and kidnapping charges is now facing a couple more after another victim came forward during the ongoing investigation, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said Wednesday.

Demery Bernard McLymore, 22, whose has listed addresses on Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, and North Street in Fayetteville, has been charged with additional counts of robbery and possession of firearm by felon. He was served the warrants on the new charges Tuesday and given $500,000 bond, bringing his total secured bond amount to $4.5 million.

McLymore is already facing numerous felony offenses in connection with a crime spree Saturday that included four armed robberies — two in Roseboro and two in Clinton — and a kidnapping in between. A second suspect is being sought.

The Tuesday warrants bring that robbery total to five.

“We had a family member of another juvenile come forward with information that he had been robbed,” Lt. Marcus Smith said Wednesday, noting that incident, like the two others in Roseboro, also occurred in the area of Brantwood Court.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, two juveniles reported an armed robbery in the parking lot of Brantwood Court in Roseboro. They said a suspect, identified as McLymore, held them at gunpoint and took their cash. McLymore fled the area on foot, they told authorities.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a Salemburg man and five juveniles reported an armed robbery, which also occurred in the area of Brantwood Court in Roseboro. According to the victims, the suspect, identified again as McLymore, robbed them at gunpoint. McLymore took an undisclosed amount of cash, three cell phones and a pair of athletic shoes. McLymore then made one of the victims, at gunpoint, drive him to Dogwood Circle in Clinton.

Clinton police responded Saturday to a robbery on McKoy Street at the Sampson Homes apartment, where the victim reported that a male suspect had broken into his apartment armed with a pistol, taking his watch and fleeing the apartment. The suspect along with a second suspect then stopped two juvenile males at the Sampson Homes complex, using a shotgun to rob them.

McLymore, who has previously been convicted of robbery and assault, was subsequently charged by Clinton police with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also facing counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of firearm by felon, resist, delay and obstruct, simple physical assault upon an officer, communicating threats and criminal damage to property in connection with the sheriff’s investigation.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the possible whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Citizens may also provide information using the anonymous texting service, CPD TIP411 by texting “tipcpd” and the tip to 847411. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 910-592-4141.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

