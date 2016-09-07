LHS to hold annual mum sale

As fall quickly approaches, the Lakewood FFA Chapter is ready to fill your landscape with Fall color. The FFA will hold their annual Fall Plant Sale Saturday, Sept. 10, to help raise money for the school year.

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lakewood FFA Greenhouse located behind the school at 245 Lakewood School Road in Salemburg.

The plant sale will include over 700 mums in multiple sizes and pumpkins. There will also be activities during the plant sale such as gardening demonstrations and raffles.

There will also be a preview sale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 9. People who attend the Lakewood home football game against Midway will have the opportunity to purchase plants early and participate in raffles.

All proceeds will go toward helping agricultural education students throughout the 2016-2017 school year.

For many years the Lakewood FFA Chapter has provided plants for the people of Sampson County. The money raised from these plant sales have provided opportunities for FFA members to attend leadership conferences as well as State and National FFA Conventions.