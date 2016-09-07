Teen facing charges of statutory rape

A Kentucky teenager is facing two felony counts of statutory rape in a local investigation and additional charges may be brought, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s officials, who released his arrest information on Tuesday.

Matthew Dylan Mouldon, 18, whose address is listed as 300 Humble Ave., Glasgow, Ky., has been charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult and statutory sex offense on a child by an adult. Sheriff’s investigators released few details on the case, which is standard when dealing with a case that is sexual in nature and involving a juvenile victim in order to protect the victim and their family.

Mouldon was served the charges at the Sheriff’s Office Friday and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $250,000 secured bond. He has an initial court date for this Friday, Sept. 9.

According to Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope, the charges against Mouldon stemmed from an ongoing investigation that started on Aug. 8.

“The victim is a minor,” Pope stated, not disclosing the age. “I am unable to disclose any details, however additional charges may be forthcoming.”

By Chris Berendt

