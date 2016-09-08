Leadership to inspire

SALEMBURG — During her college days in Wilmington, Jennifer Naylor had a vision to lead others to success.

“When I was in college, I really wanted to coach and to be that leader and inspire other people,” Naylor said.

Now, as the assistant principal of Lakewood High School, she has a big opportunity to continue her mission with her first administrative role.

“I love the challenge of it and the challenge in the sense that there’s so many roles and duties to fulfill in any high school as assistant principal,” Naylor said.

Prior to Lakewood High School, Naylor taught second- and third-grade students at Butler Avenue School, coached volleyball at Clinton High School. Next, she came to Sampson County Schools to teach physical education at Clement and Plain View elementary schools.

She coached basketball at Midway High School, served as athletic director. Later, she continued her education career, where she spent about six years. In 2015, she was once honored as teacher of the month.

“It’s a great opportunity to try something new and experience the other side of the coin,” Naylor said. “As a teacher, you see things one way, but when you get into administration, you see education in a whole new light.”

At Lakewood, some of her roles include coordinating tests, monitoring buses, textbooks and safety matters. Along with Naylor, Principal John Goode is also new to the position.

“We joke about how I do anything that will make Mr. Goode look good,” Naylor said about working with the principal to make sure the students and staff are successful.

As an administrator, Naylor said she wants a positive ripple effect to continue with teachers, staff and other community members too.

“I just wanted to give back to Sampson County and the community that’s done so much for me and been an inspiration for my success,” she said.

Naylor grew up in Sampson County’s Clement area and graduated from Midway High School where she was involved in many clubs and active in sports such as softball, volleyball and basketball.

“I think it’s really great and to get involved in many organizations as you can because it makes for a better and successful life,” Naylor said.

She earned a bachelor’s in education from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington (UNCW) and a master’s from East Carolina University and a administrative master’s from UNCW.

“I’m glad to be here and a lot of people have jokingly told me that I gained my spots,” she said about her accomplishments. “I’m very fortunate to have spots and I’m happy to be here. I look forward to serving the students and community at Lakewood High School.”

