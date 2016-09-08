Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 7 — Joshua Carl Westbrook, 28, of 330 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Sept. 9.

• Sept. 7 — Lajuan Marquise Ashley, 19, of 604 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, injury to real property and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 27.

• Sept. 7 — Torcha Johnson, 32, of 267 Thornton Road, Newton Grove, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 4.

• Sept. 7 — Sean Evan Tyndall, 29, of 48 WS Smith Lane, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 4.

• Sept. 7 — Brandon Lee Conner, 25, of 1768 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault of an officer and damage to property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 11.

• Sept. 7 — Jessica Maraya McLamb, 25, of 100 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Written promise; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 7 — Sidney James Potter, 20, of 504 Bynum Road, Godwin, was charged with assault on a female, cyberstalking and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 4.

Incidents/investigations

• Sept. 7 — Carla El Bascha of Clinton reported a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, valued at $10,000, taken from her property.

• Sept. 7 — Southern Mechanical Service Inc. of Abemarle reported items taken from a construction site on Moltonville Road. A welding machine, valued at $40,000, was stolen and recovered. A 20-foot custom trailer and two large steel storage boxes, valued at $7,200.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

