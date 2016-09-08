Teen facing dozens of sex offenses

A teenager charged last week with statutory rape and sex offense has received 44 additional felony counts of rape and various sexual offenses, according to information from Sampson County Sheriff’s investigators.

Matthew Dylan Mouldon, 18, of 300 Humble Ave., Glasgow, Ky., was charged Thursday with five counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, eight counts of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult, five counts of first degree forcible rape, eight counts of first degree forcible sex offense, 13 counts of indecent liberties with a child and five counts of crimes against nature.

The age of the victim “withheld due to the sensitive nature” of the investigation, however sources say the victim was a toddler.

Mouldon’s bond was set at $2 million secured and a court date was set for Sept. 23.

According to sheriff’s officials, Mouldon was living in Sampson County during the summer of 2016 when the crimes occurred. A relative of the victim reported the alleged sexual misconduct to authorities on Aug. 6 and an investigation was launched into the incident. As a result of that investigation, Mouldon was arrested on Aug. 7 in Glasgow, Ky., and extradited back to North Carolina.

Mouldon was charged last week with statutory rape of a child by an adult and statutory sex offense on a child by an adult. He received $250,000 secured bond and was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center at that time before receiving the additional charges on Thursday.

Clinton man charged

In a separate arrest Thursday, criminal investigators charged Brandon Lee Conner, 25, of 1768 Honrine Road, Clinton, with sexual offense with child by adult and indecent liberties with a child.

He was given a bond of $125,000 secured and a court date of Sept. 23.

Last year, the juvenile’s parent filed a complaint alleging sexual misconduct by the suspect, sheriff’s officials said. Investigators immediately began looking into the incident, but the investigation was prolonged because the victim relocated to another state, they said.

Investigators were ultimately able to obtain enough probable cause to charge the suspect in the reported incident.

According to sheriff’s records, Conner is also facing charges of assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious injury, stemming from an arrest last week, and assault on a government official and injury to personal property on Wednesday. Those carried a $22,000 bond in addition to the $125,000 bond he received for Thursday’s felony sex offense.

Mouldon http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mouldon-2.jpg Mouldon Conner http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_conner.jpg Conner

Clinton man charged in separate case

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.