Walkathon to benefit MS Foundation

Dorcas Beatty was living life as normal as possible — going to work everyday, but all the while having problems with limping, fatigue and forgetfulness until one day in 2003 co-workers convinced her to go to the doctor.

Following an MRI, and one misdiagnosis, Beatty was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in June 2003 and has continued to fight to help raise awareness for an illness that affects more than 400,000 people in the United States.

Three years ago, Beatty started the Arise and Walk for Hope Walkathon. After not holding the event last year because of her daughter’s personal battle with cancer, Beatty has organized the annual event for this Saturday, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“As long as the Lord continues to give me the strength, I will keep holding the walkathon,” Beatty shared.

The third Arise and Walk for Hope will be held at Royal Lane Park. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., however participants are not required to walk a certain number of miles, but Beatty said they can just “do what they feel comfortable doing.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, which Beatty says helps MS patients obtain the things they need to maintain and monitor their condition.

“The Foundation has done so much to help me,” Beatty shared. “That’s why I want to have the Walkathon every year and give back what has been given to me.”

The event that Beatty has organized has raised $4,000 and she says she hopes this year’s event will exceed her goal of $1,500.

With temperatures expected to reach the 90s Saturday, Beatty advises walkers to come early and beat the summer sun.

“The walkathon is my sister’s way of giving back to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation so they can help others who have this disease,” Phyllis Carter Goodman, Beatty’s sister, said.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

