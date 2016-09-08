Theater prepares for upcoming show

As you can imagine, with only four weeks remaining, the cast and director Dan Holland are trying to get in as many meaningful rehearsals as possible for the almost minimal-dialogue musical “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which is based on the Biblical story of Joseph and the coat-of-many colors.

The cast has a slew of lyrics to learn in this play which has three major scenes in Egypt, Canaan and one other scene. Cast member Ben Casey (last seen in “Cats”) is playing three roles, but he is capably carrying out his assignments. This show is family-friendly and a real pleasure to watch so make your plans to purchase your tickets at Inkspot or Matthews Gifts anytime or at the box office on the days of a show. Thanks to Performance Dodge for their sponsorship which illustrates their civic pride.

Upcoming events

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat — Directed by Dan Holland. Sponsored by Performance Dodge. Performances Friday, Oct. 7 and 14, Saturday, Oct. 8 and 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 16 at 3 p.m.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Performances Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 9, 10, 11.

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Dr. Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors for Sampson Community Theater.

