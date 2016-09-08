Have you answered the true calling?

First Corinthians 1:9 tells us, “God is faithful, by whom, ye were called into the fellowship of His Son Jesus Christ.”

None of us could have accepted Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior if God had not drawn, (called), us to Him, (John 6:44). But have you ever noticed that in John 6:39-40, it is the will of God that all of us who have been given to Christ, that Christ loses none of us. God is faithful in carrying out His will. As scripture interprets scripture, the above truth is confirmed in John 10:28-29 where Jesus says, “And I give unto them eternal life: and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all: and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. Those who preach you can lose your salvation are actually saying there is someone greater than God! And they are suggesting God is not faithful!

There are two important aspects of our calling that we should never forget.

First, we have been called to be in fellowship with Jesus Christ. The word fellowship, in and of itself, carries two meanings. It means union and communion. We have been called to be in union with Jesus Christ and we have been called to be in communion with each other.

Being in union with Jesus Christ means we are to identify with Christ, we are to think like Christ, we are to behave like Christ and most of all, we are to do the things Christ did.

Being in communion with each other means there is to be no division among believers. I Corinthians 1:10 says we are to speak the same thing, we are to be perfectly joined together in the same mind, the same way of thinking and in the same judgment.

Today there is great division within the Body of Christ and this should not be. The reason why there is no communion with the people of God, and thus no true fellowship with Christ is because instead of emphasizing the message of the Word of God, too much emphasis is placed on the messenger! We have taken our eyes off the Lord and put all of our focus on the messenger. As a result we have competition in the church instead of unity.

The bible clearly says it is sinful for church members to compare pastors. We are disciples of Christ and not disciples of men! Many of our churches have become “personality cults,” instead of being a place of worship. The only person in the church that should get “top billing” is Jesus Christ. Colossians 1:18 says that in all things, Jesus Christ is to have the pre-emminence. Jesus Christ is the only one in the church who is to have our complete loyalty and obedience. When we truly accept this then there can be communion.

The second thing about our calling that we should never forget is that we have been called to glorify God. Paul wrote the epistle to the Corinthians because they were puffed up with pride. And today we have too many people in the church who are puffed up with pride They have failed to realize that God is not impressed with their looks, their social status, their financial standings and their achievements. Speaking of achievements, it is a disgrace to the House of God to have single out individuals in a community for their worldly achievements as some churches have. That is clear evidence of having respect of persons even though God does not have respect of persons. The only person that should be glorified in the House of God is only God!

Our calling demands that we glorify God. For it is God who sent His only begotten Son to die for us and to die in our place. It is only God who led us to his Son Jesus Christ. It is only God who has declared us righteous even thou we are not righteous, no not one of us. It is God who has called us to receive the baptism of the Holy Ghost. It is God who has called us to receive the forgiveness of sin. It is God who has called us to receive the free gift of Eternal Life. It is only God who now has His Son preparing a place for us in his house!

Our calling is for us to be in union with Jesus Christ and to be in communion with each other. And our calling demands that we glorify God and God only.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Pastor Gilbert Owens is pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries Church.

