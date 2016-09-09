SCAMJAM coming ti Sampson Community College

State and local officials are collaborating to help community members dodge scam artists.

The 2016 SCAMJAM is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 12, at the Sampson Community College Occupational Building, Room 140, 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton. During SCAMJAM, attendees will be educated and watch entertaining presentations about a variety of scams.

Kareem Strong of the Mid-Carolina Area on Aging, works to spread abuse awareness and prevention.

“The overall purpose is to advise seniors and the community in general about the recent scams that are taking place and how they can safeguard themselves,” Strong said.

Some of the education will involve consumer frauds, Medicare fraud, identity theft, exploitation, investment fraud and telemarketing fraud. He hopes participants will walk away being more prepared to avoid becoming a victim.

“If they are a victim or think they’re a victim, it’ll show them who to contact to get recourse,” Strong said.

Strong stressed that scam acts towards the elderly have increased by more than 150 percent in recent years. President Barack Obama’s administration approved additional funding for elder abuse awareness and investigations.

“The fact that it hit federal news shows that it’s an issue,” Strong said. “We want to reach out to rural counties so they can have tangible resources.”

It’s sponsored by Mid-Carolina AAA – Ombudsman Program, Sampson County Department of Aging, North Carolina Attorney’s General’s Office, NC Department of Insurance, NC Secretary of State’s Office. The scheduled speakers include Stephanie Bacik, North Carolina Department of Insurance; Caroline Farmer, state’s Attorney General Office; and John Maron, NC Secretary of State’s Office.

He believes the SCAMJAM is an excellent way to advise the community on new scams such a giving away information related to emails and passwords.

“A lot of our seniors are new to technology and they’re not very equipped to handle a fraudulent email that could scan their computer and exploit money from them,” Strong said. “I think it’s very important that our seniors and our community in general is made aware of these national issues that hit and effect everyone.”

Registration is requested for food and refreshment purposes. But Strong said no one will be turned away if they don’t have time to register.

For more information or to register, contact Strong at 910-323-4191, Ext. 25.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

