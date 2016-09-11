The history of the United States Constitution is important for every person in America to know and with the help of the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, learning that history is simple.

The annual Bells Across America event will be held Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. on the steps of the Sampson County Courthouse. At exactly 4 p.m, churches, schools, fire departments and homes with bells are asked to ring the bell for four minutes to celebrate the 228th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.

“Bells will be ringing all across America to kick off Constitution Week,” Joan Carr, member of the local DAR chapter, said.

Bells Across America, a tradition of celebrating the Constitution, was started many years ago by DAR, according to Carr. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. This resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

According to Carr, the aims of the celebration are to emphasize citizen’s responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, preserving it for posterity and to inform the people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for a way of life.

“It’s important that we as Americans do this,” Carr shared. “We want to inform the public about the Constitution and what it stands for and keep it in the minds of the public.”

During next week’s celebration, the Constitution will be read aloud and shared with those in attendance. Carr said there would also be a time to remember and honor all veterans.

Carr also included that the Constitution is the foundation for the American way of life and encouraged the study of historical events which led to the naming of the Constitution in September of 1787.

The D.A.R. was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history and support education. Members of the organization are descendant of people who supported the independence during the Revolutionary War. Currently, there’s more than 165,000 members in 3,000 chapters.

During the City Council meeting last week, Clinton mayor Lew Starling issued a acclamation citing Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

DAR's Joan Carr poses with Mayor Lew Starling, who issued a proclamation in honor of Constitution Week.

Local event set for Sept. 17 at courthouse

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

