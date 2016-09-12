Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 9 — Sarah Lee Jones, 23, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Room 11, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 9 — Kevin Stuart Faircloth, 36, of 507 Southeast Blvd., Room 11, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 9 — Ginger Thornton Baggett, 37, of 3559 Straw Pond School Road, Roseboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 5.

• Sept. 9 — Deron Chevella McIntyre, 26, of 72 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Oct. 3.

• Sept. 10 — Joshua David Autry, 16, of 565 Reeda Branch Road, Salemburg, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 10 — Tonya Marie Bass, 34, of 2642 Hunter Road, Clinton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 4.

• Sept. 10 — Jaylen Jefferson Rose, 20, of 712 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Sept. 11 — Tridarrius Daishon Williams, 19, of 204 S. Clinton Drive, Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing gun, carrying concealed gun and concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 10.

Incidents/investigations

• Sept. 9 — James Williams reported the theft of a Samsung Galaxy 7, valued at $700.

• Sept. 10 — Terrell Jackson of Fayetteville reported the theft of a Samsung Galaxy 6, valued at $700.

• Sept. 10 — Millette Parker of Clinton reported assorted hand tools, valued at $800, taken from her pump house.

• Sept. 10 — Steven Wilson of Roseboro reported theft of tools from a Clinton property. Two saws, two framing guns, a roofing gun, drill set and a socket set were among the stolen items, valued at $1,120.

• Sept. 10 — Kenneth Pate of Clinton reported damage to three truck tires, estimated at $600.

• Sept. 10 — Dwight Barber of Clinton reported a break-in and theft from his home. Assorted jewelry valued at $300 was taken. Damage to a window and frame was estimated at $350.

• Sept. 10 — Tresta Jones of Clinton reported a break-in, with numerous items stolen. A 50-inch LG TV, an Xbox One, Nintendo Wii and four Xbox games were reportedly taken. Items were valued at $1,600. Damage to a rear door was estimated at $250.

• Sept. 11 — Kelly Andrasko of Clinton reported a break-in, with several items taken. A Dell laptop, Xbox 360 and two TVs, as well as a firearm, were reportedly stolen. Items were valued at $3,700.

• Sept. 11 — Anthony Davis of Clinton reported one vehicle taken and another broken into, with items removed. The Hyundai Sonata was valued at $15,000. An iPad and iPod Touch, valued at $700 together, were stolen.

• Sept. 11 — Doris Jackson of Dunn reported the theft of $500 worth of jewelry from her residence. Damage to a door was estimated at $200.

• Sept. 11 — Cheri Nunnery of Autryville reported the larceny of a weed eater, backpack leaf blower and bed edger from her yard. The items were valued at $1,600.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.