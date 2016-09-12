Four arrested after stop

Four people were arrested on felony charges of having and distributing meth precursors, and conspiring to do so, following a traffic stop on Sunset Avenue, according to Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

The arrests were made Friday, with some additional charges brought on Saturday. Information on the charges were released Monday. According to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, the charges against the four people stemmed from a routine stop on a seat belt violation, made around 4 p.m. Friday

“A traffic stop was conducted on Sunset Avenue for failure to wear a seat belt,” Smith noted. “Agents gained consent to search the vehicle and located a trafficking amount of prescription medication inside the vehicle. (They) also located items consistent with precursor chemicals used to make meth.”

Cristal Snow Hammons, 24, of 1838 Pine St., Holly Springs, was charged with trafficking opiates by possession, trafficking opiates by transport, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of possessing/distributing meth precursor and conspiring to possess/distribute meth precursor.

According to Hammons’ arrest report, there was 18 “dosage units” seized during the stop on the 2000 Ford Ranger that she and three others were riding in. The stop occurred in the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue, near the Post Office.

Timothy Ray Parnell, 27, of 118 Rock Hollow Lane, Dunn; Dawn Maria Gillespie, 18, who has listed addresses at 64 Dusty Lane, Clinton, and 205 Roy Jones Lane, Clinton; and Dakota Jeff Sullivan, 21, of 65 Jamestown Drive, Clinton, were also arrested.

Each was charged with two counts of possessing/distributing meth precursor and one count of conspiring to possess/distribute meth precursor.

Hammons, Parnell, Gillespie and Sullivan were all placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bond. Sullivan received an additional charge of failure to comply with monies, tacking an additional $385 onto his bond amount.

Hammons http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_hammons.jpg Hammons Gillespie http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Gillespie.jpg Gillespie Parnell http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Parnell.jpg Parnell Sullivan http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sullivan.jpg Sullivan

Seat belt violation nets drug trafficking charges

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.