Small House artwork on display

Through the end of October, the halls of the North Building at Sampson Community College will be filled with art that can take visitors through the scenes of Sampson County, as the walls have been decorated with images painted by local artists.

The beauty on the walls is courtesy of the Small House Painters who, in conjunction with the Sampson Community College Foundation, will be presenting the “Scenes of Sampson,” art exhibit during an artist’s reception to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4-6 p.m at the college.

The group of artists, under the instruction of Paula Fitzpatrick, have diligently worked since spring, meeting at the Victor R. Small House, to capture a good representation of anything you can find throughout Sampson County. According to Fitzpatrick, the images were all done in watercolor and feature landscapes, buildings, people and the downtown area, among other scenes in Sampson County.

According to Fitzpatrick, the artists started working with their ideas earlier this year, meeting weekly to work on the images. The art pieces that will be featured during this year’s reception and exhibit are larger than the artwork that has been featured in the past. With images being larger, Fitzpatrick said the seven artists took more time to complete, so there are only 13 pieces in the show.

“It’s funny to watch them (the painters) during the entire process,” Fitzpatrick stated about her artists. “They are very critical of themselves, obsessing over each piece, making sure it’s perfect.”

Overall, Fitzpatrick has said she felt all the painters did a great job and felt they were pleased with themselves.

The Sampson Community College Foundation has sponsored the artists reception in the past, and according to foundation members, is more than pleased to do so.

“The Foundation is pleased to sponsor the Small House Painters for sixth year at the college,” Foundation director Lisa Turlington said. “We love having their work in the North Building for our students, staff and visitors to enjoy. They are kind to share their talent with the community.”

Wednesday’s reception will be a floating event, held in the North Building on the hall near the business office. All the artists will be available during the reception. The paintings will remain on display through the month of October.

The Small House Painters artwork will be on display at Sampson Community College through the month of October. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Amelia-DowntownClinton.jpg The Small House Painters artwork will be on display at Sampson Community College through the month of October.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.