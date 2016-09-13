Celebrating tradition

The 47th annual Coharie Pow Wow was held this past weekend at the tribal center on U.S. 421 North. Spectators were entertained by traditional Native American dancing, drumming, food and crafts. The grand opening ceremony took place Friday night, as dancers were led into the sacred arena by flag bearers and head dancers.

