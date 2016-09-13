At long last, lot overhaul begins

After several years, a parking lot in dire need of repair is getting some much-needed attention. In June, the Clinton City Council unanimously approved accepting a low bid from Charles W. Hughes Construction LLC in the amount of $172,721.50. Including engineering, contingency and other costs, the total project budget is close to $200,000, which city officials said is a necessary expense to fix drainage problems and create an attractive public space along with 40 new parking spaces. The city accepted the parking lot as a donation from Beth Stewart in 2012, however cost issues and the complex design of the lot delayed the overhaul.

