Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 12 — Evelyn Lanier Stevens, 47, of Popeway Road, Turkey, was charged with worthless check. Written promise; court date is Oct. 11.

• Sept. 12 — Prentice Lamar Kerr, 16, of 980 Gibbs Road, Garland, was charged with assault on a school employee, fighting (affray) and other weapons violations. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 11.

• Sept. 12 — Patrick Jordan Bushrod, 26, of 5797 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 12 — Gretchen Maldanado, 34, of 1569 Yellowskin Road, Autryville, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date is Sept. 27.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

