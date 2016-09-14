Fall revivals continue across Sampson

On Tuesday, Sept. 13-16 at 7 p.m. nightly (already in progress) New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton, is having their 2016 Men and Women of Destiny Conference. Wednesday’s guest is Evangelist Hattie Lofton, Thursday’s guest is Elder Idella Fullwood and Friday’s guest is Bishop Varnie Fullwood. We will climax on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. with a cookout after morning service. Everyone is invited to come out and join us in our celebration.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14-16 at 7 p.m. nightly Fall Revival is held at Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church on Odom Road, Clinton. Guest revivalists are Elder Louise Royal, choir and congregation of Jackson Grove Bible Church of God Midway. Thursday is the Rev. A.E. Matthews, choir and congregation of St. Anna Freewill Baptist Church, Clayton. Friday is the Rev. G.A. Jones, choir and congregation of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Raleigh.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. nightly Fall Revival is held at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener. The guest revivalist is Dr. Claudie Morrisey of Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Different choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. nightly Fall Revival is held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be Dr. Eddie Parker of Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg. Different choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. the 14th year Pre-Anniversary Revival is held at Union Grove Church of Christ, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Bishop Damieon Royal of Contending For the Faith Ministries, Wilson. Various guest choirs will sing nightly.

On Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener, will have Sunday service, due to the Southern District Convocation. Pastor Elder Bryan Farland will minister the word and the combine choir will render the music.

On Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Prophetic Service, will be held at The New Church of Christ, Faison. The guest will be Prophet Michael Norris, choir and congregation, of First Love Ministries, Raleigh.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m.-3 p.m. the upper Sampson Home and Foreign Missionary Union Auxiliary to the Western Union Missionary Baptist Association will host the Mission In Action Day, in the park, Roseboro. Fun, food and fellowship,

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags at the Friendly Community Center, Clinton. FMI call Brother Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. Memorial Service for Mother Hazel Murphy will be held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. The Senior Choir of Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, will celebrate their 62nd Anniversary. Various guest choirs will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. Homecoming service will be observed at Holly Grove Holiness Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev.Charles Locklear. Dinner will be served following the morning service. At 1:30 p.m. a musical program will be held with special guests the Dove Brothers and many more. All are welcome.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. Regular morning service will be held at Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Elbert Fowler of Clinton. The adult choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. Regular morning worship service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr.Lional E. Cartwright of Fayetteville. The adult choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. The 14th Year Pastoral Anniversary Services honoring Elder Dr. Timothy Peppers, Sr. and Lady Kim Peppers will be at Union Grove Church Church of Christ, DOC. Guest Preacher, Elder Bobby Lamb, St. Mary Holiness, Kenansville. Union Grove Mass Choir to sing. Dinner will be served following the service.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. A Mother Praise Service, will be held at Holly Grove Disciples of Christ Church.The guest will be Onxy Martin, choir and congregation of St. Paul Disciples of Christ, Church Clinton

On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. Friendly Trio will have a musical gospel program. The theme: Nothing But The Blood. Praise/Worship-Brother McNeil; Inspirational Words- Ms. Garner and the musical guests: The Johnsons of Stedman; the Corhaire singers of Clinton; Ms. Richerson (soloist) Clinton, and many more.

On Monday, Sept. 19-21 at 7:30 p.m nightly Fall Revival will be held at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Jerry Corbett of First Baptist Mt. Hannah Church, Akien, SC. Various choirs will render the music.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. nightly Fall Revival will be held at First Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw. The guest revivalists are: Wednesday- The Rev. Kenneth Morrisey, choir and congregation of Faison Chapel Church, Warsaw. On Thursday, the Rev. Marvin Clowney, choir and congregation of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. On Friday, Dr. Louie Boykin, choir and congregation of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabethtown. Pastor Theodore Thomas III and the church family invite you to all three nights of service. The church is located at 336 West Hill St., Warsaw.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, will celebrate their Senior Choir Anniversary. All choirs, groups and solos are welcome.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Daughters Of Zion Annual Candlelight Service, will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Evon Faison of First Baptist Missionary Church, Clinton.

On Monday, Sept. 26-30 at 7:30 p.m. nightly Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, invites the community to our upcoming Repentance Revival. The guest revivalist will be Bishop Terry McZeke, pastor of Monument of Faith Church Ministries, Marion, S.C.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. nightly Fall Revival will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be Dr. Nilous M. Avery II (The President of the G.B.S.C) Different choirs each night. 2016 WIDU Anniversary, $30 bundles are available. They include Carolina’s Best Oct.6. Traditional Gospel Night Oct. 7-8. FMI, call Pastor Jeffery White at 910-723-5941.

Robinson Chapel Missionary Church will be collecting, Canned goods, toiletries, water and blankets for Louisiana flooding victims. Members are coming together to help those affected by the horrific floods in their time of need. Help us make a difference in Louisiana, as we collect goods to be a blessing. Our collection center will be open every Wednesday as we work with the Red Cross at 2217 Old Mintz Hwy, Roseboro. (Unexpired goods and nonperishable). FMI, call 910-564-2031.

Thought for the day: “Keep God in your heart, don’t let the devil fool you.”

Our love and deepest sympathy goes out to the families who lost a loved one recently.

We solicit your prayers for the sick and shut-ins everywhere.

Go to a church of your choice this Sunday, and may God richly bless each of you.

To report your church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 910-551-8624 or email me at [email protected]

