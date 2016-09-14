Godwin-Falcon Community Day set for Saturday

Two local towns are coming together for a fun-filled event.

The Godwin-Falcon Community Day is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 17, at J.O. Humphries Park, 6207 Brooks St., Falcon. It will include a variety of activities for the public such as an inflatable slide and rock climbing wall. Several craft and food vendors also signed up to participate in the annual event.

“It’s all about the communities coming out and being together,” said Scarlett Hall, a public relations professional for the event. “It’s really good when the communities are on the team. We work really well together.”

The third annual event will kickoff with a 5K run hosted by the Mack D. Foundation. Registration for the event is from 7 to 7:45 a.m. and the cost is $30 per person. The 5K is from 8 to 10 a.m.

The foundation was formed to help families with cancer treatment expenses and provide scholarships to individuals affected by cancer in some way. Proceeds will go toward helping victims of lung cancer.

A parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Godwin Presbyterian Church with basketball star Dennis Smith Jr. as grand marshal.

Next, the opening ceremony will start at 11 a.m. with a welcome from Falcon Mayor Clifton Turpin Jr. and Godwin Mayor Willie Burnette, followed by prayers and a moment of silence for citizens and member of the armed forces, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

The Golden Knights Parachute Team is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a performance by the Rapture Road Quartet at 12:30 p.m. An awards presentation for the 5K run is set for 1:30 p.m.

Kerry’s Dance Beat will entertain attendees at 1:30 p.m. before a raffle ticket give away begins at 2 p.m.

The annual community day will feature performances from local choirs from Antioch Baptist Church, Culbreth Memorial Church, Spring Hill Freewill Baptist Church and Synan Chapel Singers.

Comedian Micheal “Country” Colvin will conclude the event with a performance at 3 p.m.

Entrance to the Godwin-Falcon Community Day is free for the public. For more information about the 5K run, visit www.mackdfoundation.org.

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_5k-logo.jpg

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.