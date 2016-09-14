DECA students bond through ‘Escape’

Clinton High School DECA officers wanted to start the year off right by ensuring that they had good teamwork skills, so they chose The Cape Fear Escape Room in Wilmington this past weekend for the ultimate team-building experience.

Students met at the school Sunday and rode a bus to Wilmington for the day for the activity. DECA officers participating included: Jacob Bauman, Mattie Byrd, Kristian McCalop, Corey Spell, Ella Faison, Kam Miller, Elizabeth Coleman, Edye Carr, and Logan Spell, along with DECA advisor Venetia Mann.

The team-building activity allowed students an opportunity to submerse themselves into the action. As a team, students worked together to uncover clues, find hidden keys, solve puzzles and escape the room. Distractions in the room were everywhere and nothing was as it seemed. The high-adrenaline adventure tested the students’ mental skills over a course of 60 minutes.

Students solved the mystery successfully, with everyone contributing toward solving the pieces of the murder mystery and finding out who the murderer was, even though they did not escape in 60 minutes.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. DECA members say their experience prepared them academically for college and career (88 percent), influenced their college plans (68 percent), influenced their career plans (75 percent) and influenced their interest in entrepreneurship and owning a business (61 percent).

Through the recent activity, according to Clinton City Schools officials, the students really saw firsthand how that by working as a team that they will have a successful year.

DECA officers Jacob Bauman, Mattie Byrd, Kristian McCalop, Corey Spell, Ella Faison, Kam Miller, Elizabeth Coleman, Edye Carr, and Logan Spell, along with DECA advisor Venetia Mann, made a trip to The Cape Fear Escape Room in Wilmington recently as part of a team-building exercise. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Clinton-DECA.jpg DECA officers Jacob Bauman, Mattie Byrd, Kristian McCalop, Corey Spell, Ella Faison, Kam Miller, Elizabeth Coleman, Edye Carr, and Logan Spell, along with DECA advisor Venetia Mann, made a trip to The Cape Fear Escape Room in Wilmington recently as part of a team-building exercise.