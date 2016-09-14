Rotarian High honored with gold pin

Emily Pope spoke to the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club during Literacy/Education Month. Pope is the director of the Exceptional Children program for the Clinton City Schools and provided information and insight into the resources that are available to children who are identified as exceptional. The program serves children from Pre-K to 21 years of age.

Billy Peterson, chairman of the Rotary Foundation Committee for the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, presents Pam High with the Paul Harris Fellow +3 pin. The gold pin, set with three sapphires, signifies the level of giving to the charitable arm of Rotary International. High is the secretary of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club and District RAD (Rotarians Against Drugs) chair.