Breast Cancer Awareness Rally upcoming

The 18th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally and Health Fair will be Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 9:30 a.m. by the Sampson County Courthouse on Main Street. Immediately following the rally, participants will walk down McKoy Street to the Sampson Center Gymnasium (old Sampson High School), 808 Barden St., where a community health fair will be held.

The Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) provides free physical exams, pap smears, and mammograms to older women that have little or no health insurance. Physical exams and pap smears are provided to women ages 40-64 and free mammograms are available to women ages 50-64 that meet certain eligibility requirements. With the assistance of United Way of Sampson County, BCCCP will assist over 100 women this year receive these services at no cost.

The Sampson County BCCCP Advisory Board, along with the Sampson County Health Department and United Way of Sampson County, works with local groups to provide outreach and awareness of breast and cervical cancer. Group members are invited to local churches and civic groups to inform people about breast and cervical cancer awareness and prevention, stressing the importance of early detection of breast and cervical cancer by having mammograms and pap smears done on a regular basis. The board is always looking for new members to help with this very important mission.

The board also sponsors the Pink Ribbon Campaign the first week in October, during which ribbons are distributed upon request to churches throughout Sampson County.

All are invited to participate in the 18th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Rally and Health Fair on Oct. 8. The health fair will include motivational speakers, entertainment, educational booths, free food and door prizes. Vendors and contributors include, but are not limited to: Commwell Health, Plexus Inc., Southeastern Medical Oncology, Sampson Community College Nursing Department and the Sampson County Health Department.

For more information on the Breast Cancer Awareness Rally, the BCCCP, how to become a BCCCP Advisory Board member, or to obtain pink ribbons, call the Sampson County Health Department at 592-1131, ext. 4240, 4969 or 4214, or visit www.sampsonbcccp.org.

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_PinkRibbon.jpg