Sex offenses leveled

A Clinton man has been charged with sex offenses in connection with an investigation launched last month after a complaint to Department of Social Services officials, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said.

Raymond Graham Davis, 41, of 105 Violet Lane, Clinton, was charged with first degree sexual offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Davis was reportedly served the charges at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and placed under $100,000 secured bond for the four felony offenses, which stem from alleged acts against “more than one victim,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said Tuesday.

On Aug. 24, DSS requested that sheriff’s investigators assist them with a complaint received “in regards to sexual misconduct that had been reported,” said Smith, noting that the investigation into the complaint developed enough probable cause to charge Davis in the case.

No other information was released and “all persons involved are minors,” Smith said, indicating that their ages were being withheld due to the sensitive nature of the alleged crimes.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Davis has several convictions of assault on a female, the most recent being 10 years ago in Sampson County.

Davis’ arrest is the latest in a string of alleged sexual-related crimes investigated by local authorities. Four men have been charged in four separate cases since Aug. 26, each with multiple felonies. A Kentucky teenager was arrested just last week, charged with 46 felony counts in such an investigation.

Charges have included statutory rape, incest, first degree forcible rape, sexual offenses, indecent liberties and crimes against nature.

By Chris Berendt

