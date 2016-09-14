Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 13 — James Jeffery Garner, 33, of Budget Inn, Apt. 17, Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with damage to personal property and assault on a female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 4.
• Sept. 13 — Tina Nicole Nunnery, 42, of 4894 Autry Hwy., Autryville, was charged with identity theft and financial card fraud. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 23.
• Sept. 13 — Keith Laroy Smith, 28, of 17 Viking Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 23.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 13 — Gonzalo Corral of Salemburg reported the theft of numerous power and hand tools, valued at about $3,200.
• Sept. 13 — Elijah Whitaker of Clinton reported the theft of three chainsaws, valued at $350.
• Sept. 13 — Nidia Flores of Dunn reported the larceny of three Samsung Galaxy tablets and an iPhone 4. The items were valued at $850.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.