Two treated, three suspects sought in Nissan carjacking

Police are looking for the two suspects responsible for an assault and carjacking at Nissan of Clinton late Wednesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night, Clinton Police uniformed officers responded to an assault and larceny of a vehicle at Nissan of Clinton. According to police officials, the victims, Dariel Munoz and Antony Varella, both of Roseboro, had stopped at Nissan after business hours to look at vehicles when they were assaulted and the 2007 Nissan Quest van they were driving was stolen.

The two victims reported that three black male suspects approached them in the parking lot and assaulted them. A knife was displayed by one of the suspects but not used during the assault, they told police. The three suspects then stole the van and left the two men at the dealership.

Both Munoz and Varella were treated and released from Sampson Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

A Neighborhood Improvement Team investigator responded to the scene and was conducting an investigation Thursday into the assault and vehicle theft. The abandoned van was recovered around 5 a.m. at Clinton Manor apartments on McKoy Street by deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Citizens may also provide information using the anonymous texting service, CPD TIP411 by texting “tipcpd” and the tip to 847411.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

