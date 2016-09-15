Rehearsals continue for SCT production

The Sampson Community Theater is currently the venue for rehearsals for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and the cast is diligently following director Dan Holland’s views of how it should be done.

Lucas Jackson, a veteran performer, is doing a superb job as “Joseph” while Ben Casey is playing his three roles like he has done it many times before. Make your plans to see this musical based on the biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors. This show is being sponsored by Performance Dodge and is suitable for all ages and families. Tickets may be purchased at Matthews Gifts or Inkspot or at the box office on the performance days.

Janet Rawls who has appeared on the SCT stage many times has the role of “Clairee” in Steel Magnolias at the Gilbert Theater in Fayetteville playing Sept. 23- Oct. 9. Tickets are available at http://www.gilberttheater.com.

The Board of Directors of the Sampson Community Theater met this past Sunday and discussed what shows would be presented in 2017. The only show that we have rights to do so far is “Mary Poppins” scheduled for February. The other shows are listed below, but we do not rights to do them yet.

Upcoming events

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat — Directed by Dan Holland. Sponsored by Performance Dodge. Performances Friday, Oct. 7 and 14, Saturday, Oct. 8 and 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 16 at 3 p.m.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying — Directed by Angela Martin. Auditions Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Performances Dec. 2, 3, 4 and 9, 10, 11.

Mary Poppins — Directed by Dr. L. J. Carr. Auditions Saturday, Dec. 3 (10 a.m. adults, 1 p.m. children), Sunday, Dec. 4 (2 p.m. adults, 4 p.m. children). Eight Performances Feb. 3-12 with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

2017 Season: Assuming rights can be obtained.

Seussical

Fiddler on the Roof

Les Miserables

The Odd Couple (Female Version)

Elf — The Christmas Show

Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

