Garland Community Day set for Oct. 1

GARLAND — Residents throughout town are looking forward to a fun-filled day with entertainment, craft, food and parade.

Garland and community sponsors is hosting the third Annual Garland Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 1. The theme for 2016 is “Celebrating our Youth, Tomorrow’s Leaders.”

“This is a very special day for our community and town as we reflect on our rich history and heritage, celebrate our present, and build, embrace our future generations,” Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy stated.

In addition to a parade, the event will also include a unity ceremony and participation from vendors.

“With the community’s help, we hope to have activities for all ages and cultures,” Murphy said.

During a Tuesday meeting, Murphy said a lot of people wanted to have Community Day in October.

“We have gathered enough support to move forward,” Murphy said about the upcoming event. “This is keeping with the tradition of having it on the first Saturday in October.”

So far, the Roadsters and Clowns of the Sudan Shriners are scheduled to make an appearance. Event planners are expecting a lot more.

Murphy and commissioners discussed sponsorship opportunities to help pay for the street dance, which is currently not on the schedule. The town has to pay a DJ to provide music and deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for security.Commissioners showed concern about it being nixed.

“People look forward to the street dance,” Commissioner S.J. Smith said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Haywood Johnson also stressed how the street dance is an important highlight of the event.

Commissioners and community members are looking forward to others becoming involved in the event.

Entertainment and sponsorship applications are due no later than Tuesday, Sept. 27. Funds from sponsors will activities during the event. The levels of sponsorship begins at the Patron level which is $10 or more to Platinum which is $500 and up.

Parade participants must be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 28. The deadline for vendor applications are due Friday, Sept. 23. For a 10-by-10 space, the fee is $20 for non-food vendors and $50 for people selling food. There is no charge for educational and informational vendors. For an electric booth, the cost is an additional $20 per outlet. Electricity is limited and participants are being encouraged to bring their own power source.

Applications for parade participants, sponsors, vendors and entertainment are available. For more information, contact Murphy at 910-529-4141 or 910-627-1692. Town officials may also be reached by email at [email protected] or at 190 S. Church Ave., Garland.

The Roadsters from the Sudan Shriners participate in Garland Community Day. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GC_1.jpg The Roadsters from the Sudan Shriners participate in Garland Community Day.

By Chase Jordan

