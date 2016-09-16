Stewardship status attained

Sampson County Ranger Grant Jones, left, and Edwin Danford stand in front of his new Stewardship sign on his property. The Danford property was recognized as a Stewardship Forest. In order to become a Stewardship Forest, the landowner needs to accomplish certain activities relating to timber management, wildlife habitat, recreation, water quality and aesthetics. Danford has accomplished each of these activities during the last couple years, forestry officials said. For more information relating to Forest Stewardship, contact the NC Forest Service in Sampson County at 910-592-4515.

