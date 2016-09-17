Annual brunch set for Sept. 29

October is less than two weeks away and as a way to raise awareness to breast cancer, Sampson Regional Medical Center and the Outpatient Diagnostics Center are once again hosting the annual Pink Brunch and Moonlight Mammogram events.

These special events will begin Sept. 29, kicking off breast cancer awareness month with the Pink Brunch. According to event organizers, this floating brunch will offer women the opportunity to take a break from their busy day, enjoy a healthy brunch, and be pampered while learning more about breast cancer health.

According to Kristy Bland, marketing and community relations coordinator, the Pink Brunch is an awareness event that will allow the promotion of the Moonlight Mammograms, as well as other services available to women within the community. The moonlight mammograms and pink brunch have been offered for the last three years, and Bland said the community has been very receptive of the events.

The Pink Brunch is a floating event from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Center for Health and Wellness. This event is a free, but registration is encouraged for those that would like to attend.

“Ladies can come in, eat a healthy brunch, get pampered and educated at the same time,” Bland stressed.

During the brunch, women will have the chance to be treated to chair massages that are compliments of Natural Touch Massage and Natural Body Care, free bone density screenings, private bra fittings and coupons from Belk, breast health education by certified mammography technicians and self-exam tips by mammography technicians and holistic health information and relaxation techniques from A Peaceful Path.

Information from SampsonRMC’s breast cancer support group, Matthews Health Mart and Family Medical Supply will also be provided.

Last year’s brunch brought in over 80 participants into The Center for Health and Wellness and Sampson Regional Medical Center hopes to reach even more this year.

In addition to the Pink Brunch, the Outpatient Diagnostics Center is sponsoring Moonlight Mammograms every Tuesday and Thursday during the month of October, starting on Oct. 4. After the success of offering extended hours during the last two Moonlight Mammogram events, the Outpatient Diagnostics Center decided to keep the extended hours on Tuesday and Thursday evenings offering services such as mammogram screenings, ultrasound, x-ray, lab draws, dexa scans, and non-contrast CT and MRI.

“Having extended hours until 8 for these select services makes it convenient for individuals that may have traditionally had to miss work for their appointment,” states Bland.

Appointments for mammograms during the Moonlight Mammogram event are available from 5-8 p.m. for a total of eight days.

“If someone is due for their annual screening mammogram, they can join us during our extended hours for a fun-filled evening,” Bland noted.

Moonlight Mammograms will offer women a chance to enter into a relaxed atmosphere for their mammogram service.

“We are offering a pampering atmosphere,” Bland said. “We hope to make this experience as pleasurable as possible for the women.”

During the Moonlight Mammograms, women will have the chance to slip into a plush robe, receive mini facials, experience relaxation techniques or receive a chair massage, private bra fittings, all during their appointment for their annual screening. Free bone density screenings will also be available during this event. Light refreshments will be served.

The Moonlight Mammogram event is for annual screenings only and does cost. Women participating may choose to use their insurance benefits. Insurance will only cover a screening mammogram once a year and one day after the last date of service.

Registration for the Pink Brunch can be completed online at www.SampsonRMC.org/ThePinkBrunch or by calling 910-596-6115.

Limited space is available for the Moonlight Mammograms, so appointments are required. Organizers are asking for those interested to schedule their appointment as soon as possible. To schedule a mammogram, call 910-592-2689, select option 1 for scheduling.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

