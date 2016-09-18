Cannady wins SI vacation package

Elbert Cannady of Clinton won the Sampson Independent’s vacation package giveaway, receiving a 3-day 2-night award to visit the destination of his choosing. Anyone who subscribed to The Sampson Independent for one year was eligible for the drawing. The contest ended Aug. 31 and the winner was chosen Sept. 2. There were no hidden dates, fees or seminars for the vacation. Everything was at no cost, including hotels and events. Cannady is pictured here with his wife, the Independent’s Advertising Manager Shannon Best, far left, and Circulation Manager Alexus Dudley, far right.

