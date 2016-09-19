‘Bells Across America’ was held at 4 p.m. Saturday to kick off Constitution Week. Coordinated by the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Richard Clinton chapter, the event on the steps of the Sampson County Courthouse was a celebration of the U.S. Constitution, ‘America’s most important document.’ Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23. Pictured, from left, are: Mac and Lila Maxwell as George and Martha Washington, along with John Thornhill of the Sons of the American Revolution. Bells were rung, flags waived and colors presented by local Boy Scouts as part of Saturday’s event, directed by Glenda Underwood. Betsy McCullen read a proclamation from Mayor Lew Starling marking this week as Constitution Week in Clinton.

Bells Across America ceremony emcee Glenda Underwood, on behalf of the local DAR chapter, presents Marshall Thornton with a framed certificate recognizing him as Outstanding Veteran Volunteer during Saturday’s ceremony.

John Thornhill of the Sons of the American Revolution addresses the masses as Glenda Underwood looks on. ‘We’re here to celebrate the Constitution, a living document,’ Thornhill said. Constitution Week was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution after petitioning Congress in 1955 to set aside Sept. 17-23 for that purpose. A resolution was adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law the following year by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

A number of people braved the heat to kick off Constitution Week with ‘Bells Across America.’ The overall aim is to emphasize citizen’s responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, preserving it for posterity and to inform citizens that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage.