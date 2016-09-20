Bringing park to fruition

GARLAND — Fundraisers may be in the works for a new playground near the center of town.

Commissioner Judy Smith and other area leaders began the process after the property on South Bladen Avenue was donated by Connie Cain Rackley, daughter of former businessman and commissioner Curtis Cain. It’s being named in his honor.

She was contacted by a group of volunteers who wanted to begin a fundraiser to build a new playground. So far, the stated estimate is between $10,000 and $12,000.

“I am moving forward with how we’re going to phase in some development out there,” Smith said.

Along with progress with the new playground, Smith and other leaders are working towards improvements with the town’s ball fields. Garland renovated baseball diamonds, which spurred a new softball league for youths and adults. It generated several teams for both age groups. She said the league talked about helping out with efforts to raise money for the playground.

“That’s what I’ll be bringing to you in the future, but nothing is completely decided at this point,” Smith said to her colleagues on the commission.

For the 1.39 acres of potential playground land near the post office, commissioners approved to use more than $4,000 to get playground equipment from the former Head Start program refurbished.

“I have that mapped out,” Smith said about where the pieces will go.

Smith said it may take about three weeks to a month out to receiving the renovated equipment.

Also, a sprinkler system and pole lights were put into the park. Duke Energy recently installed power in the area, which will be used to water the grass and for lighting. Plans for trash receptacles, picnic tables and basketball courts were also discussed.

Cleanup starts this week

Residents west of Highway 701 will have a chance to discard bulky items during the upcoming Fall Cleanup.The Garland Board of Commissioners designated Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Sept. 28 for the dates.

Town maintenance crews will be collecting garbage at homes west of 701 Highway, during this period. Pickup for addresses on the east of 701 Highway will begin sometime after the beginning of October.

Deputy Town Clerk Teresa Smith stressed that all items must be on the curb by 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Leaves and yard debris should be bagged separately.

Maintenance crews will not pick up hazardous materials such as paint, oil, chemicals or chemicals which old these materials; appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers; wooden pallets; batteries; and electronic equipment.

Tree, limbs and yard debris from the clearing of vacant lots will not be collected.

Commissioners are working towards establishing park for Garland. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GarlandPark.jpg Commissioners are working towards establishing park for Garland. Garland Commissioner Judy Smith http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Garland-Commission.jpg Garland Commissioner Judy Smith

Town leaders continue progress; funds to be raised

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.