Clinton teen arrested again on drug charges

A Clinton teenager arrested earlier this month on a felony drug charge at Dogwood Circle is in trouble again — charged with a felony drug offense following another incident at Dogwood.

Timothy Jaquan Joyner, 19, of 109 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was arrested Friday and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond

According to Clinton Police reports, officers responded to Dogwood Circle on Friday in reference to a fight involving approximately 20 people. As officers arrived, subjects began to flee the area, including Joyner.

Officers questioned him and, according to reports, he repeatedly cursed at officers, who subsequently took him into custody for disorderly conduct. Digital scales and about a gram and a half of marijuana were found in his pants pocket, according to reports.

Joyner’s arrest came little more than a week after he was arrested on a felony drug charge after police responding to a suspicious persons call at Dogwood Circle discovered he had an outstanding warrant and drugs on him, according to previous police reports.

In that incident, officers responded to Dogwood Circle, where they stopped four subjects at the Dogwood Apartment complex and found Joyner had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.

Joyner was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana after officers discovered 17.4 grams of the drug and two unknown pills in Joyner’s possession. According to Sampson County Detention Center records, he also reportedly received a charge of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance in addition to the felony drug offense and failure to appear charge.

He was placed in the Detention Center under $31,500 secured bond at that time before being arrested again last week.

By Chris Berendt

