Grade A Operation

The North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art visited and inspected the Cosmetology Department art Sampson Community College and was very impressed the organization of files and the department in general. A grade of 97 was issued to the department this week, meaning SCC complies with the standards of the board. For more information on Cosmetology at SCC, call 910-592-8081, ext. 6001.

The North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art visited and inspected the Cosmetology Department art Sampson Community College and was very impressed the organization of files and the department in general. A grade of 97 was issued to the department this week, meaning SCC complies with the standards of the board. For more information on Cosmetology at SCC, call 910-592-8081, ext. 6001. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SCC-Cosme.jpg The North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art visited and inspected the Cosmetology Department art Sampson Community College and was very impressed the organization of files and the department in general. A grade of 97 was issued to the department this week, meaning SCC complies with the standards of the board. For more information on Cosmetology at SCC, call 910-592-8081, ext. 6001.