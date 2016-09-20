Area churches hosting revivals, homecomings

On Wednesday, Sept. 21-23, at 7 p.m. nightly, Fall Revival is held at Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. The guests are Elizebeth Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro and Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Wednesday, Sep. 21, at 7:30 p.m (already in progress), Fall Revival is held at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe. The guest revivalist is the Rev. Jerry Corbett of First Baptist Mt. Hannah Church, Akien, S.C. A guest choir will render the music.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21-23, at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Fall Revival is held at First Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw. The guest revivalists are: Wednesday — The Rev. Kenneth Morrisey, choir and congregation of Faison Chapel Church, Warsaw; Thursday — The Rev. Marvin Clowney, choir and congregation of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton; Friday — Dr. Louie Boykin, choir and congregation of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabethtown.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21-23, at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Homecoming Revival is held at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway. The guest revivalists are: The Rev. Tony Herrington, choir and congregation of Magnolia; Thursday — Evangelist Kathy McBride, choir and congregation of Crusade For Christ Deliverance Center, Spivey’s Corner; Friday — Pastor Rene Sutton, choir and congregation of Union Hill Community Church, Dunn. The continuance of the Homecoming Revival will be Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. The guest messenger will be Elder Bryon Miller, choir and congregation of Mt. Zion Bible Church of God, Princeton. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

On Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trinity Outreach Ministries will have a plate sale at 194 Browns Church Road, Clinton. The menu will be BBQ Chicken, green beans and potatoes. Plates are $6 and free delivery with group purchase in the city limits.

On Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., Youth Night Service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Brian Young of Love Grace and Mercy Church, Richland.

On Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m., Prophetic Service will be held at The New Church of Christ. The guest messenger will be Pastor Ray Anthony, choir and congregation of Star Bethlehem Church of Christ, Wallace.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m., Homecoming will be observed at Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. The guest messenger will be Elder Bobby Troublefield of Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., Pastor Ruby T. Boykin, choir and congregation of Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton, will render service at Graham Tabernacle FBH Church, Clarkton.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, will celebrate their Senior Choir Anniversary. All choirs, groups and solos are welcome.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., Men’s Service will be observed at Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Keener. The guest messenger will be pastor Jerry Thompson, choir and congregation of Ingold First Baptist Church. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., Daughters Of Zion Annual Candlelight Service, will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Evon Faison of First Baptist Missionary Church, Clinton.

On Monday, Sept. 26-30 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, invites the community to our upcoming Repentance Revival. The guest revivalist will be Bishop Terry McZeke pastor of Monument of Faith Church Ministries, Marion, S.C.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28-30 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Fall Revival will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be Dr. Nilous M. Avery II (The President of the G.B.S.C) Different choirs each night.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m., Garland First Baptist Mass Choir will celebrate their Anniversary. The musical guests are: Perry Parker and Jubalaries: Bentonville Male Chorus; Jackson Grove Bible Church of God; Newkirk Chapel Male Chorus and many more.

Robinson Chapel Missionary Church will be collecting can goods, toiletries, water and blankets for Louisiana flooding victims. Members are coming together to help those affected by the horrific floods in their time of need. The collection center will be open every Wednesday as we work with the Red Cross at 2217 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plain View

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday at 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw

Wednesday,before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday,7 p.m and./2nd and 4th Friday/ 7 p.m. (Spanish Ministry)

Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Rd.Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mid-week Church Service/The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plain View, Dunn.

Every 1st.Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth

Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First MissionaryBaptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First MissionaryBaptistChurch, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ Roseboro United Methodist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev.Everlena Oliver

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary BaptistChurch, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every 3rd Thursday, Clinton.

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible

Study/5:30 till 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m.and Joy night every 4th Friday night at 7 p.m.

held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thought for the Day:

“Don’t Give Up, Your Miracle Is On The Way.”

Our love and deepest sympathy goes out to the families, who lost a loved one recently.

We solicit your prayers for the sick and shut-ins everywhere.

Go To A Church Of Your Choice This Sunday, And May God Richly Bless Each Of You.

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MarilynWright-3.jpg

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report your church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 551-8624. You can email news to [email protected]

To report your church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 551-8624. You can email news to [email protected]