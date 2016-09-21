Midway storage facility moving forward

Supporters of Sampson County Schools’ Midway District are continuing efforts to building a field house at the high school.

Kim Schmidlin, vice chair for the Board of Education, presented an update regarding the project which will serve Midway High School’s sports such as cross country, soccer and football. It will also help students in the spring when they compete in girl’s soccer, baseball, softball and track.

A committee was formed to help raise money for the project. About 10,000 brochures will be distributed to help begin a capital campaign. Banners were also ordered.

“It’s a big project for our district,” Schmidlin said about the project which is expected to cost between $600,000 and $700,000.

One of the hurdles facing the committee is how to receive donations, since there’s a legal matter of doing so through the school. The committee involved is working to have 501c3 status, which is a common type of tax-exempt for nonprofit organizations.

In addition to helping students with outdoor sports, the building will also have a classroom and weight room. Schmidlin said Midway High had a challenge with advanced physical education classes.

“Right now, we’re only able to offer one female advanced PE class,” Schmidlin said. “So with this this facility we would actually use the classroom and the outdoor weight room, to move some of those advanced male PE classes outside.”

The project has been on the minds of supporters for awhile. In March, Sampson County Schools approved an architectural contract with Urena Architecture and an engineering contract with Cruse and Associates for the construction of the field house, close to 7,000 square feet.

“We’re real excited about it,” she said. “We know that the price tag is large, but we’re committed, on the private side, doing what we need to do to get funds.”

“It’s a good looking building,” said Board Chair Telfair Simpson.

At an upcoming work session, Simpson suggested that it would be a good idea to look at capital projects such as the track at Hobbton High School or other schools with needs.

Kim Schmidlin, vice chair for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education reviews school documents. She is pictured with Telfair Simpson, Chair. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Board.jpg Kim Schmidlin, vice chair for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education reviews school documents. She is pictured with Telfair Simpson, Chair.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

