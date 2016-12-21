Police bring Christmas to Southwood

Christmas came a little early to Southwood Nursing & Retirement Center, where officers and administrative staff with the Clinton Police Department brought plush blankets and even warmer smiles to senior residents on Tuesday morning.

A large portion of the department, including uniform officers, detectives and staff, all led by Clinton Police Chief Jay Tilley, walked into the nursing center on Southwood Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday with boxes of blankets in tow. Some Southwood staff knew the department was coming, while others were pleasantly surprised. Most of the residents beamed as officers wearing Santa hats and reindeer antlers walked through each wing of the facility handing out the fluffy presents.

While the visit lasted just a matter of moments, the mark they left on the population won’t soon be forgotten

“Thank you so much,” Allison Hinson, activities director at Southwood, said to Tilley and others as they exited the building. “Even something small makes them feel so great. I think it was kind of shocking to some, but they really appreciated it.”

Hinson spoke briefly with Tilley as the crowd made their way room by room around the Clinton facility.

“He said that (the police department) tried to alternate their Christmas outreach between seniors and children each year. He said he didn’t know which group has had more fun,” Hinson said with a laugh.

In recent years, the outreach has taken officers into local retirement homes and schools. Last year, the department went to Magnolia Assisted Living and Memory Care with boxes in hand, braving a downpour of rain to deliver goodie bags and blankets to the facility’s residents. The year before that, the department played Santa to dozens of Head Start and Early Head Start students at Dogwood Circle and the old College Street School in Clinton, handing out plenty of toys, treats and ice cream to go along with hugs and handshakes, as well as some sloppy kisses from K9 Junior.

“Since 2009 our Christmas project has been an extension of our service to the community,” Tilley said. “We run into so many people throughout the year whose circumstances in life have negatively impacted their quality of life and our options for help are limited. This type of giving allows us to help someone and make them smile with just a simple gift.”

And the gift is enjoyed just as much by those giving it, he said.

“The officers really enjoy putting on those Santa hats and giving out presents to those that need a little extra cheer,” Tilley remarked.

Over the years, many in the community have given toward the holiday cause.

“The last few years we have partnered with groups to help put on our Christmas project,” the chief said. “This year, Clinton Family Worship Center and Pastor Lynn Blackburn were instrumental in helping us fund the plush blankets we bought for the residents at Southwood.”

While some were still asleep on a chilly Tuesday morning when members of the police department were making their rounds in Southwood, blankets were left on beds and close to personal belongings to be enjoyed when the residents awoke from their slumber.

“They’ll have something when they wake up,” Hinson stated. “It’s kind of fitting that way.”

The Clinton Police Department brought Christmas to Southwood Nursing & Retirement Center on Tuesday morning. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PD-Christmas-1.jpg The Clinton Police Department brought Christmas to Southwood Nursing & Retirement Center on Tuesday morning. Lt. Anthony Davis shows off a new plush blanket to a resident at Southwood during the Tuesday visit. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PD-Christmas-2.jpg Lt. Anthony Davis shows off a new plush blanket to a resident at Southwood during the Tuesday visit. Police Chief Jay Tilley and Police Officer Julian Williams take a break from playing Santa during the trip to Southwood Nursing & Retirement Center in Clinton. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PD-Christmas-3.jpg Police Chief Jay Tilley and Police Officer Julian Williams take a break from playing Santa during the trip to Southwood Nursing & Retirement Center in Clinton. Clinton Police Chief Jay Tilley hands a gift to a Southwood resident. The department does a Christmas outreach every year. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PD-Christmas-4.jpg Clinton Police Chief Jay Tilley hands a gift to a Southwood resident. The department does a Christmas outreach every year. Southwood seniors receive gifts from members of the Clinton Police Department. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PD-Christmas-5.jpg Southwood seniors receive gifts from members of the Clinton Police Department.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

By Chris Berendt

