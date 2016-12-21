Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 19 — Franklin Bell, 48, of Gill Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny-shoplifting and trespassing. Bond set at $200; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 19 — Hakeema Fennell, 24, of 402 Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting, second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 3.

Incidents/investigations

• Dec. 19 — Ricky Autry of Clinton reported the theft of a blower and a generator, valued at $1,000 total.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

