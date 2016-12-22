City keepsakes still available for Christmas

Those wishing to get a piece of Clinton for the holidays or a last-minute gift for somebody else, while also supporting local beautification projects, still have the opportunity to get the first two limited-edition Christmas keepsakes released by the city.

The series of Christmas ornaments displaying scenes from Clinton’s past and present was introduced last year to a tremendous response — so positive in fact that an additional order was made of the 2015 design depicting a past glimpse of the heart of downtown highlighted by the Sampson County Courthouse. The 2016 edition features the old College Street School.

There were 140 of the 2015 ornaments sold last year and a re-order made of 140 more, 50 of which were pre-purchased. For the 2016 ornament, 280 were ordered based on the success of the inaugural ornament’s sales.

“We do have some more ornaments left,” said Clinton Planning director Mary Rose, who serves as Clinton Main Street manager. “We have about 75 of the 2016 (ornament), which is the College Street School, and only about 40 of the first year ornament, which is the courthouse.”

Clinton-Sampson Planning staff will be in the office through today (Thursday), but will be gone for the holidays after that, leaving a small window for those who wish to buy an ornament.

Last year, Rose and others shared their hope that the 2015 memento would be the “first of hopefully many in the years to come,” stretching into a series of collectible keepsakes that captured the best of Sampson’s seat. That is exactly what has happened for many.

“We have had a positive response to the ornament, with many people desiring to purchase one of each to begin a collection,” Rose has remarked. “They have been referred to by those purchasing as great Christmas gifts, especially for people from Clinton who now live elsewhere.”

And those wishing to get ahead of the pack can now also reserve their 2017 ornament, which will feature the Small House on College Street, just down the street from 2016’s Christmas landmark.

“We have decided, by popular vote, that the Victor R. Small House, home of the Sampson Arts Council, will be on the 2017 ornament for next year. They are $20 each and if someone wants to go ahead and reserve a 2017 ornament, we will add their names to our list. But they won’t be in until the middle of next year.”

The ornaments go through a “painstaking design process” as described on the materials that accompany the ornament.

Made in China and distributed from a California company, each ornament is placed in a velvet box with a small card that gives a brief history of the depicted scene as well as an explanation of the two-day effort that goes into making each of the ornaments, from the hand-blown glass to the detailed application of each of the colors.

“No two pieces are identical,” Clinton Main Street Design Committee member Helen Kearns has said of the process. “I think that’s what sets it apart.”

The cards are hand-tied to the ornaments by Kearns and a brief passage detailing the history of that landmark or location is written by local historian Joel Rose.

For those who purchased a 2016 ornament, a survey was included requesting their assistance in selecting the design for 2017’s edition. Three photos were offered featuring potential images to be placed on the ornament, with Clinton High School and the former Clinton Post Office being the other options.

The design is ultimately submitted by a subcommittee of the Clinton Main Street’s Design and Promotion committees.

For years, Kearns had been trying to find the best way to offer a commemorative ornament that shared some of Clinton’s rich history, with the hopes it would become a series if the ornaments proved popular. A collector of the annual White House ornaments for more than two decades, Kearns said last year the product, if done with care, would catch on quickly.

It was not until local business owner Jimmy Matthews attended a Christmas Gift Show in Atlanta in early 2015 that the idea came into clearer view. After seeing one particular hand-painted ornament, he brought a sample back to Kearns. She loved it.

City nonprofit Clinton Development Corporation (CDC) has funded the effort and teamed up with the Clinton Main Street Program to bring it to fruition. Not only a keepsake, all proceeds from sales of the $20 ornaments are used for beautification projects in downtown Clinton.

“It’s something we thought would be beneficial,” said Rose. “Sometimes (the CDC) might want to do projects and this is an opportunity to do additional beautification efforts in the downtown.”

She said other fundraising opportunities for the CDC are also being mulled to further those endeavors. The group is involved in putting on Mystery Masterpieces, an art lottery scheduled for Jan. 26 at Alfredo’s Ristorante Italiano in downtown Clinton.

For more information, call the Clinton-Sampson Planning offices at 910-299-4904.

The 2016 City of Clinton Christmas ornament, featuring the old College Street School, is still available. The second in a series, the design has been hand-painted on blown glass by way of a process that takes two days for each ornament. All proceeds benefit beautification projects in the downtown. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ornament-2-.jpg The 2016 City of Clinton Christmas ornament, featuring the old College Street School, is still available. The second in a series, the design has been hand-painted on blown glass by way of a process that takes two days for each ornament. All proceeds benefit beautification projects in the downtown. Courtesy photo The inaugural 2015 City of Clinton Christmas ornament, featuring an old look at the downtown. There are still some of the 2015 ornament left for purchase. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ornament.jpg The inaugural 2015 City of Clinton Christmas ornament, featuring an old look at the downtown. There are still some of the 2015 ornament left for purchase. Courtesy photo

Proceeds to go toward d’town projects

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.