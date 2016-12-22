Hobbton HS band earns award, invited to Governor’s Parade

NEWTON GROVE — After Hurricane Matthew struck North Carolina, the season for the Hobbton High School Marching Band came to a halt. Days of practicing to execute the right marches and hitting the right notes were lost.

The title for their 2016 show, “The Red Interceptor” was coincidentally fitting for that moment in October. It consisted of five movements of colors to capture different moods and overcoming obstacles — yellow (sunshine, happiness, friendship), blue (peace and serenity), red, gray (sadness, hopelessness) and green (new life and growth).

“Here we were out, almost two weeks, right in the middle of marching season,” Director Geoffrey Tart said. “When the kids came back, I told them this was our Red Interceptor.”

The introduction of the colors was the music from a student’s father who passed away, Franklin Andrew McLamb. Other songs included “You are my Sunshine,” “Moonlight Sonata,” Beethoven’s “Fifth,” funeral march music, “Danny Boy” and “Canon in D.”

“Yellow and blue is supposed to equal green,” Tart said while explaining the interceptor of life. “But in this case, red was anger and discontent. So when you add red to yellow and blue, it makes gray.”

The idea came about after having lunch with art teacher Jennifer Jackson and discussing colors. Tart said it came out to be one of their best shows.

Although band members took pride in receiving numerous awards, the top goal for the students was to be named grand champions at competitions. During the end of the season, the band accomplished that at South View High School, which was a major accomplishment for the band.

“Leave your legacy on the field,” Tart said. “Give them a show they will remember.”

But the accolades did not stop with the awards. Hobbton was invited to march in 75th Governor and Council of State Parade for the inauguration of Roy Cooper. It is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7. They received the offer after a performance during a Christmas parade in Raleigh.

“I think it’s a distinguished honor to be told that we want your group,” Tart said. “That says a lot about what these students stand for and how people perceive what they’re doing. My students work very hard.”

The band consists of 70 members. A big chunk of the group are newcomers. About 16 seniors are expected to graduate.

“We may be small in numbers, but we enjoy doing big things,” Tart said. “I don’t want my students not to have the opportunities because we’re not from a big area.”

Senior Nyreke Peters, snare drum player, enjoyed the successful season, which began a little rough.

“When we came back everyone was working really hard,” Peters said. “We stepped it up and this is probably the best group we had in previous years.”

Peters was also caught by surprise about the invite to the parade. For him, it was an honor.

“As a senior, I’m glad we’re going out with a bang to be able to do something like that,” Peters said.

Ryan Pate, a senior baritone player, had doubts after a shaky start during an early competition, which was followed by the storm.

“Then we came back and we work extremely well,” Pate said. “I’m glad we got back on track. For a couple of days when we came back, it took a little while for us to get back in the groove, but we worked hard and we were able to overcome it.”

Destiny Horne, a senior trumpet player, is one of many students rejoicing about the 2016 season.

“It’s a great opportunity for the whole band and the seniors because it’s our last time in the band,” Horne said.

Like her peers, she worked to have a successful season.

“The season was probably one of the most challenging ones we had only because we started with a group of young freshmen coming in,” Horne said. “With us being experienced seniors, we were really struggling to get them to follow our work ethic. But eventually it all paid off because we got a grand champion in the end and many other class awards.”

Drum major Camyrn Carr felt the same way about the young band.

“Even though we were a young band, we worked hard and never gave up,” Carr said. “It paid off this season with all the new opportunities. It has been an outstanding marching year and I am glad I could be a part of it all.”

Before the grand champion award, the band also received a second place for drum major and third place overall. Hobbton also competed in the 4A class at the South Columbus High School Stallion Classic, where they earned second place for percussion, color guard, marching, place music, general effect and for overall. The musicians and performer also received a superior rating and was fourth out of 19 bands that performed the entire day.

During a competition at Lee County Senior High School, Hobbton earned first place for drum major, percussion, music and came in second for marching, general effect and class 4A.

Principal Jennifer Daughtry said it was an amazing season.

“Hobbton High School has always had a great band,” Daughtry said about the group under Tart’s direction. “He has high expectations.”

She said she is also ecstatic with the band’s selection for the upcoming parade. According to school officials, it’s a first for Sampson County Schools.

“I’m so proud to be the principal of Hobbton High School with this band doing what they’re doing,” Daughtry said about the invite. “We’ve never done this before.”

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, made the parade announcement to the school on Wednesday.

“We are happy that Hobbton has been selected to participate in the Governor’s Inauguration ceremony,” Bracy said. “This selection is a testament to the work, preparation and dedication of the Hobbton band students, and Band Director Geoffrey Tart. Congratulations to the entire Hobbton community. I am looking forward to seeing them perform at the inauguration.”

