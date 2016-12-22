More charges brought in meth lab bust

Two Sampson men arrested in connection with a meth lab bust on McKoy Street in Clinton last month have received more felony charges following results of State Crime Lab testing on the materials seized by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities.

John Ranson Jordan, 51, of 580 Kings Pond Lane, Clinton, and James Edward Raynor Jr., 41, of 391 Sir Lane, Roseboro, were each charged on Wednesday with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by manufacture and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver.

Warrants were issued on Wednesday and served on Jordan and Raynor at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Secured bonds were set at $50,000 secured apiece for the additional charges on both men.

Those charges stem from a bust that occurred late the night of Nov. 4, a Friday, and spilling into most of the day Nov. 5. The new charges “resulted from lab results that tested positive for meth,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith confirmed Thursday.

Reports state that 196 grams of meth — nearly 7 ounces — were seized in the case.

According to previous reports, at approximately 11 p.m. Nov. 4, agents from the Sheriff’s Special Investigation Division (SID) approached 246 McKoy St. to arrest a wanted person staying at the address and talk with residents regarding drug allegations. Investigators had been investigating suspects involved with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

SID agents were reportedly able to detect evidence of meth making as they knocked on the door of the McKoy Street address. Agents subsequently entered and located items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine and those items were disposed of by teams outfitted in hazmat suits.

Raynor, Jordan and Adrienne Young Tucker, 32, of 209 W. Arrowhead Drive, Clinton, were each subsequently charged in connection with the investigation.

According to jail records, Raynor was initially charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, six counts of possession/distribution of meth precursor, possession of pseudoephedrine prior to meth manufacture, possession of drug paraphernalia and storage of hazardous waste without a permit. Raynor also received an additional charge of failure to comply with monies.

Jordan was charged with maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for the storage of a controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, six counts of possession/distribution of meth precursor, possession of drug paraphernalia and storage of hazardous waste without a permit. Tucker received charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, six counts of possession/distribution of meth precursor, possession of drug paraphernalia and storage of hazardous waste without a permit.

Tucker, Jordan and Raynor were arrested on the scene and booked in the Detention Center. Tucker received a bond of $255,000, Jordan received a bond of $257,000 and Raynor was placed under a bond of $257,315.

Smith said on Thursday that he was “unable to say at this time” whether additional charges were anticipated against Tucker.

By Chris Berendt

